DETR working with Bank of America to address unemployment account closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several unemployment claimants have reached out to 8 News Now about an issue happening with Bank of America unemployment accounts. We received an update from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), saying they are working with the bank on the fraud.

“I tried to take $400 out of that money, and it says insufficient funds,” shared claimant Luz Villagracia.

She says her unemployment debit account was closed after reporting stolen money last month.

“So then, Dec. 4, I called back because there is no money in the account, and they said, ‘oh, we closed your account,” Villagracia recounted.

She says DETR is still paying her benefits. Villagracia doesn’t know where to or how to access the money now because she says neither DETR or Bank of America have been able to reopen the account.

“How can I resolve this problem?” she questioned. “I said, ‘come on, I haven’t received a check in four weeks now.'”

Friday, we reached out to DETR after hearing similar stories. The agency says, “For a limited number of claimants, debit cards may be erroneously frozen or blocked. Valid individual cards that are frozen, blocked or closed will take five to seven days to pass through the full verification process to be reopened.”

We spoke to Teresa Crookham about this problem. She called DETR back this week.

“This is what they just worked out with Bank of America on Friday …. I was told I needed to email over some identification and things to indeed verify I was who I said I was,” she explained.

The problem now is getting the alleged stolen money back. Crookham tried to get information from the bank.

“They have sent me letters that my claim is closed,” she shared. “They won’t give me any information. I have not been reimbursed.”

8 News Now asked what claimants should do if they come across this problem. We are waiting for that answer.

Crookham says she was able to get directions from someone in the claims department. That number is 775-684-0475, option four.