DETR: Robocalls jamming up phone lines to unemployment PUA call center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Robocallers are jamming up the phone lines to Nevada’s unemployment call center for PUA claims making it difficult for people to get through, according to Heather Korbulic, director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Korbulic discussed the issue during her weekly news conference Friday and said they are working to put in technology that will help stop the issue and continue to hire more staff.

WATCH FULL CONFERENCE:

During her update of Pandemic Unemployment Assistant (PUA) claims for people who are self employed or contract hires, she said they have received nearly 117,000 PUA claims but not all claims have been eligible for payment or are undergoing further assessment.

“Of the 80,000 eligible claims, DETR has paid 47,582 individual claimants for a total for $355 million.”

DETR Korbulic: About 40% of unpaid PUA claims are either ineligble for PUA or eligible for standard unemployment benefits



— 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 12, 2020

Korbulic said that potential fraud has been an issue with PUA claims causing them to be further investigated.

“Many of the PUA claims filed have been identified as potentially fraudulent.”

She added there are thousands of claims with PUA and regular unemployment claims that must be adjudicated — many because there are questions about how the employee separated from their employment.

DETR has received tens of thousands of calls from PUA claimants who want to file back dated claims and have run into problems. Korbulic said this has to do with the date a claimant entered for their day of separation from their job.

“Individuals who want to file claims further back from the date they indicated they separated from employment must call PAU call center and ask to have them back dated,” she said.

Another area of confusion is the 21 day requirement to provide documentation that aligns with the wages being claimed.

“This 21 day period begins at the date of the initial claim filing,” Korbulic said.

She also gave an update for payments on the regular jobless claims filed in Nevada.

DETR Director Heather Korbulic gives update: 363,218 eligible claims in the system – 276,418 or 88% have been successfully paid – There are 166,428 claims filed that don't meet eligibility for receiving benefits



— 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 12, 2020

The number of new weekly unemployment claims filed in Nevada dropped 5.2% for the week ending June 6, compared to the previous week. According to DETR, this is the sixth consecutive week of declines in the number of new claims filed.

However, since the beginning of the year, Nevadans have filed a total of 517,925 claims with 496,273 being filed in the past 13 weeks when non-essential businesses were closed due to the pandemic. In the past few weeks, some people have returned to their jobs with the reopening of businesses.