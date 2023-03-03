LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Friday that an error notification regarding PUA overpayment was sent out.

On March 3, some claimants may have received an electronic notification from EmployNV regarding a PUA overpayment. According to DETR, this was an error and the claimants who received the message should receive another stating to disregard the notification.

DETR is working to fix the error. DETR said sometime next week, the claimants affected should expect to see an electronic letter uploaded into “documents” titled “Notice that You Do NOT Need to Repay Benefits Received.”