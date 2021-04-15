DETR resolves PUA website issue, but problems still plague UI system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reports Thursday morning that it’s resolved the issue with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) website (EmployNV.gov) and all claimants can now file their claims.

The site was taken offline Wednesday evening for repairs.

DETR continues to have an issue with its regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) system that is impacting people trying to file claims. DETR has said it’s working on the problem and hopes to have it resolved in time for next week’s filing.

Once resolve, eligible clients will be able to file for the week they missed as well as the current week.