DETR reports unemployment claims went through Friday, Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People filing unemployment claims — particularly, claimants who did not have their weekly benefits processed last week — woke up to good news on Monday.

Many have reported the delayed payments from last week were deposited overnight.

The problem last week affected claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

On Thursday, DETR said an error led to payments not being processed correctly.

Today, DETR told 8NewsNow that some payments were deposited Friday, while others should have been done today.