DETR reports: Regular initial claims up, PUA claims dip; PEUC continued claims over 60,000

CARSON CITY, NV (KLAS) — According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), initial claims for unemployment insurance (UI) totaled 8,964 for the week ending October 10, which is up 1,023 claims compared to last week.

There have been 719,311 initial claims filed during the week ending Oct. 10, with 697,659 claims filed since the week ending March 14.

DETR says continued claims fell for the ninth consecutive week to 157,205, a decline of 16,424 claims. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending April 4 when there were 131,121 claims filed, according to the weekly claims report.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate fell 1.2 percentage points to 11.3 percent.

DETR says it should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE (PUA) PROGRAM

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 8,497 initial claims filed in the week ending October 10, which is a decrease of 942 claims from last week’s total.

Through the week ending October 10, 492,069 PUA initial claims have been filed, the report states.

PUA continued claims totaled 91,798 in the week ending October 10, which is a decline of 7,585 from the previous week’s revised total of 99,383.

Please note, weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows DETR to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits, says the report.

PANDEMIC EMERGENCY UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION (PEUC) PROGRAM

Finally, Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 63,551 claims filed in the week, an increase of 12,769 claims from a week ago.

The increase in the number of PEUC claims over the last several weeks was expected as large shares of claimants began exhausting their regular program benefits, says DETR.

DETR reports that Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, with is set to provide up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits saw 5,094 claims filed in the week, an increase of 505 claims from a week ago.

Regular Initial Claims Up While PUA Initial Claims Dip; PEUC Continued Claims Well Above 60,000

Nationally, the advance figure for unadjusted regular initial claims was, 885,885 an increase of 76,670 claims from the previous week, according to DETR.

The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending Oct. 3 was 6.6 percent, a 0.8 percentage point decline from the previous week’s rate. Please note, the national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Please note, dashboards are interactive reports that allow you to dig deeper into the data.

FILING INFORMATION

To file for unemployment in the State of Nevada, please use the online application available 24/7 at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html.

People unable to file online may file via telephone by calling a UI Claims Call Center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.

Northern UI Call Center: (775) 684-0350; Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350; Rural areas and Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211.

Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night, or weekends is highly recommended. DETR says, to continue to receive benefits, claimants must file weekly.

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD UPDATE

DETR says it is actively working with law enforcement entities and the Department of Labor to detect, prevent and address unemployment fraud.

Employers and individuals who believe they have been a victim of unemployment fraud can file a report with the agency by visiting www.detr.nv.gov and selecting the Fraud Reporting Form on the left under “Quick Links.”

Once a report is filed with the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), nothing else is required by the reporting party.

DETR will flag the account so payments are not issued. If needed, the Department may reach out for additional information.

To view what additional steps individuals and employers can take should they believe a fraudulent claim has been filed, please review DETR’s fraud flyer located on the Bulletin Board at www.detr.nv.gov.

SELF-EMPLOYED WORKERS

For Nevada workers who are self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers, Nevada’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) is available. For further information regarding the PUA program visit, detr.nv.gov/pua#. I

Individuals will be able to file online at www.employnv.gov or call the PUA Call Center at (800) 603-9681 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.

UNEMPLOYMENT SITE MAINTENANCE REMINDER

DETR Nevada wants to remind Nevadans that the unemployment insurance site will be temporarily offline for regularly scheduled maintenance on Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. until midnight.

TOMORROW: Unemployment Insurance Site Offline Temporarily for Regularly Scheduled Maintenance; No Impact to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Site.

During the unemployment site’s maintenance, individuals will not be able to file claims or access resource materials. Please note, this will not affect the PUA website at employnv.gov.