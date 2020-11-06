DETR reports drop in some unemployment claims as workers shift to extended benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment claims continue to drop in Nevada, with new claims and continued claims falling for the week ending Oct. 31, according to a Friday news release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

But claims in other programs that provide extended benefits continue to rise.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits dropped to 8,158 — down 878 claims from the previous week. Since March 14, when layoffs began as resorts and “non-essential” businesses began to close, 723,587 initial claims have been filed in Nevada.

Continued claims fell for the 12th consecutive week. DETR reports 114,102 continued claims — down 13,571 from the previous week.

DETR notes that this is the fewest continued claims since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted closures.

PUA claims — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — also dropped. DETR reports 50,698 initial PUA claims for the week ending Oct. 31. That’s a decrease of 7,085 claims.

DETR is paying close attention to PUA claims, requiring additional verification of cases it views as “highly suspect.” There have been 613,087 PUA claims since the assistance became available. PUA claims involve self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers.

PUA continued claims totaled 94,950 in the week ending October 31, an increase of 5,697 claims.

Nevada’s PEUC claims — Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — increased by 4,610 claims for the week. There are now a total of 88,077 PEUC claims, which provide up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits. A continued increase in the number of PEUC claims is expected as claimants exhaust their regular program benefits, DETR says.

Another program that provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted regular unemployment and PEUC benefits has also seen a rise in claims. Nevada’s SEB program — State Extended Benefit — saw 8,534 new claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,580 claims from the previous week.