DETR reports decrease in initial unemployment claims, rise in continued claims

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported a decline in initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 11. There were 58,641, down from 79,285 the week before.

The department noted this was the lowest weekly total they’d seen since businesses began to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they said it is still six times higher than Nevada’s previous all-time highs.

DETR reports 330,174 initial claims have been filed in 2020 through April 11, the highest number in any full calendar year in our state’s history.

Continued claims took a turn upward, reaching 189,007 for the week ending April 11, up from 57,886 the week before. These claims represent the number of insured unemployed workers filing every week for unemployment insurance benefits.

According to a news release, the percentage of insured unemployed Nevadans was 13.8% the week ending April 11. DETR says this is the highest rate in state history.