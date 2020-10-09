DETR reports 5.5% increase in initial unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New claims for unemployment benefits crept up by 5.5% in the second week of October, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

DETR reports 7,941 initial claims for benefits in the week ending Oct. 3, up 416 claims over the previous week.

Through Oct. 3, there have been 710,347 initial claims filed this year — 688,695 that came in since mid-March, when COVID-19 prompted the closure of businesses in Las Vegas and around the state.

DETR said initial claims for PUA benefits (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers) fell by 15.7%. Initial claims for the week ending Oct. 3 totaled 9,439, down 1,759 from the previous week.

Through the week ending October 3, 483,572 PUA initial claims have been filed.

DETR reported that Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 50,782 claims filed in the week, an increase of 13,436 claims from a week ago. PEUC claims are expected to increase as large groups of regular program filers exhaust their regular unemployment benefits.

And Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 4,589 claims filed in the week, an increase of 443 claims from a week ago.

Claims for PEUC and SEB benefits have risen as other unemployment benefits are exhausted.