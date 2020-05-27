Breaking News
DETR Report: Las Vegas unemployment at 33%, more than 214K jobs lost in past year
Live Now
NASA and SpaceX capsule launch canceled, did not get final weather clearance to launch, next attempt Saturday

DETR Report: Las Vegas unemployment at 33%, more than 214K jobs lost in past year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada released its April 2020 economic report which shows that statewide jobs decreased by 18%, or 254,800 jobs, since April 2019.

According to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, “This month’s report captures the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevada’s labor market. Not to our surprise, the state and sub-state regions all realized a significant increase in unemployment and decrease in employment.”

Most of the jobs lost were in Las Vegas which showed an unemployment rate over 33% and a decline of jobs by nearly 21%, or 214,500. In Reno, the job decline was just shy of 10% and unemployment rates near 20%.

Overall, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state was 28.2% in April, 6.9% in March and 4% in April 2019.

The industries to lose the most jobs were the accommodation and food service industry, the administrative support industry and the other services industry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories