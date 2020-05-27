DETR Report: Las Vegas unemployment at 33%, more than 214K jobs lost in past year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada released its April 2020 economic report which shows that statewide jobs decreased by 18%, or 254,800 jobs, since April 2019.

According to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, “This month’s report captures the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevada’s labor market. Not to our surprise, the state and sub-state regions all realized a significant increase in unemployment and decrease in employment.”

Most of the jobs lost were in Las Vegas which showed an unemployment rate over 33% and a decline of jobs by nearly 21%, or 214,500. In Reno, the job decline was just shy of 10% and unemployment rates near 20%.

Overall, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state was 28.2% in April, 6.9% in March and 4% in April 2019.

The industries to lose the most jobs were the accommodation and food service industry, the administrative support industry and the other services industry.