DETR Report: Less than 8 weeks of funding left for unemployment insurance claims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment insurance money will run out in less than eight weeks, according to a weekly report released on the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation’s (DETR) website Friday.

DETR had almost $2 billion in funds as of March 21, just days after Gov. Sisolak issued the statewide shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After distributing more than $127 million in unemployed claims this week, the DETR has less than $800 million left.

READ: Nevada UI Weekly Filing ReportDownload

The agency can borrow money from the federal government, but would have to pay that money back. 

Nevada’s current unemployment rate is at 20.9%, according to DETR.

For the second consecutive week, the number of weekly claims filed for regular unemployment benefits has increased. Initial claims filed in the week ending on July 4 were 12,484. There have been 540,834 claims filed since March 14.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories