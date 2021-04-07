DETR releases update on required ID verification process

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said it is working with its vendor that verifies identification to decrease wait times.

According to a news release, DETR wants to remind all PUA claimants — who are instructed to do so — must have their identity verified through ID.me to receive benefits.

“Protecting eligible claimants and their data is one of our top priorities and partnering with ID.me aids the state in ensuring eligible claimants get access to unemployment benefits while combating unemployment fraud,” said Lynda Parven, Administrator of the Employment Security Division.

DETR released the following list:

PUA claimants can verify their identity online through ID.me and should follow directions as noted through an email message and/or link provided through their claimant account. The automated process is available 24 hours. Claimants are encouraged to complete the process during non-peak times such as late in the evening or early in the morning.

Those not able to utilize the online option can verify their identity by speaking with an ID.me representative (instructions provided in claimant portal). Wait times fluctuate for ID.me Trusted Referee (TR) video calls based on the volume of verifications, certain times of days, or shift changes. Claimants can view tips for managing wait times here. Claimants can now refresh their screen while waiting without losing their place in the TR queue. DETR is working with ID.me on decreasing wait times so all legitimate claimants are verified.

Claimants under the age of 18 will need to be manually validated through DETR Benefit Payment Control (BPC). They will need to contact the PUA claims center (1-800-603-9681, 775-298-6007, or 702-998-3081) and either have a claim or a weekly certification filed on their behalf. These claims will be held while waiting to go through the BPC identity validation process for manual verification. Claimants do not have to take any additional steps until contacted by BPC.

Claimants with name change or a hyphenated name: if the name a claimant provides differs from the name that appears in the identity documents, additional documentation will be required for identity verification. Primary documents must show current name of claimant. Claimants who have had a name change can get additional information here.

Claimants who verified ID prior to the latest ID.me programming should be able to log in to theirID.me account through the PUA portal; once there, they can allow ID.me to share the info with DETR. Once DETR verifies identity, claimants will be returned to EmployNV as verified and be able to file claims.

ID.me is a credential service provider that is federally certified as compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology. ID.me is being used by more than 20 states, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Department of Treasury, and hundreds of other organizations.

Nevada is the front runner in providing a video chat option for citizens that may need additional assistance.