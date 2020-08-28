UPDATE: PUA unemployment site continues to operate at slow speed, unknown when issue will be fixed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) informed Friday afternoon that the EmployNV.gov, PUA website continues to operate at low speeds.

DETR informed it is working to fix the issue with the vendor but said there is no “estimate for when the site will be back up to its normal response time.”

The Nevada unemployment office says people might experience delays when filing their claims or accessing resource materials on the site.

8 News Now will continue to provide updates.

FIRST UPDATE: Friday, 9:47 A.M.

Nevada’s unemployment office says claimants filing for PUA are experiencing a slower online response time on its website, EmployNV.gov.

This is where claimants who are gig, contract or self-employed workers would file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits provided by the CARES Act.

According to a news release from DETR, it is working with the vendor to resolve the issue.