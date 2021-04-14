DETR: PUA site to go offline for several hours Wednesday evening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system go offline tonight and people will not be able to file claims for several hours, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The site — www.employnv.gov — began experiencing “intermittent technical” problems Tuesday and will be taken offline from 7 p.m. until midnight to resolve those issues.

DETR also said it is continuing to also have issues with the website used to file regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims. That site started having problems on Saturday which caused some claimants not being able to file their claims.

“The agency continues to work quickly to resolve the problems as quickly as possible and expects the issue to still be resolved in time for next week’s claim filing,” DETR said in a news release.

DETR said eligible claimants will be able to file for the week they missed as well as the current week.