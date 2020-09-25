DETR: PUA claims increase while claims for regular unemployment benefits decrease

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since mid-April continued claims for regular unemployment benefits fell to its lowest number. As of the week ending September 19, there were 203,408 claims filed. For five straight weeks, the number of continued claims filed has decreased.

The number of continued claims filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) totaled 95,681 last Friday. It decreased by 4.5% from the previous week, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Rehabilitation and Training.

However when it comes to initial claims for PUA, those are up nearly 11% from the previous week. DETR received 11,438 initial claims by last Friday. Initial claims for regular unemployment benefits were 8,198, down 1.6%.

Through the week ending September 19, there have been 694,881 initial claims filed in 2020, 673,229 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14 when the COVID-19 pandemic started resulting in business closures.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, still one of the highest in the country, is at 14.7%. This rate only reflects the ratio of weekly continued claims to the total number of jobs covered by unemployment benefits. So, it is a different from the state’s actual total unemployment rate.

There was an uptick in the number of people filing for Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program and Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program. Both give the unemployed extra weeks of compensation when regular benefits expire.