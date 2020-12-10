DETR provides update on LWA, PUA as claimants continue to experience issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment claimants are having myriad issues with several programs, from Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). They’ve been reaching out to 8 News Now for answers, and we’ve got an update.

One of the most prevalent questions people ask is where the LWA week five funds are. We requested information from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Tuesday, and they got back to us today.

DETR says week five is still being paid out and that it could take another 10 days to process. So, if you don’t see it yet, that is why.

They did not say why there is such a delay.

Many are also thinking ahead and wondering if there will be a week six. The answer as of now is no. There is no approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) yet. If DETR does get it, they will update us.

8 News Now talked to a lot of people who expressed how frustrating waiting is. One woman says her husband received week five, but she did not.

“This actually could pay three bills of mine,” said Diana Helman. “If our president signed an executive order that we are to get it, I mean, somebody is not following instructions. It is frustrating when my husband wakes up and goes, ‘oh, I got my fifth payment.’ I am happy for him, but I am thinking where is mine.”

With the PUA program set to expire on Dec. 26, DETR provided us updates. They say they are waiting for congress to make a decision, and they are hoping it is an extension of the program in place to utilize the same online platform.

If you are waiting for an appeal while the PUA program ends, DETR says they will still be looking at those claims and will resolve them, even after Dec. 26.