DETR portal payment confusion, claimants seek answers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People who have been receiving unemployment benefits for months are wondering if they will see another payment.

Many are contacting 8 News Nows to see if they are still eligible for the money they see on their portal.

Charles Lewis is one of many unemployment claimants looking for answers.

“I don’t know anything, let’s just put it simply,” said Lewis. “I believe I am behind, two or three weeks.”

He tells 8 News Now his portal still shows money that is there.

“The fundamental situation is a lack of communication from DETR,” he added.

Lewis said he was unable to get answers and turned to 8 News Now for help.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) tells 8 News Now because money is listed in a claimant’s portal does not mean they are approved for that money.

Claimants are eligible for money if requirements are met.

It is also important to remember that DETR is back to the regular unemployment insurance requirements set before the pandemic.

“On my file, I have an open claim and that claim has not been addressed,” said Lewis.

DETR also reminds claimants that in order to be eligible for benefits in October of 2021, they must have worked for a certain amount of time between July 2020 and June 2021.

The issue many claimants are running into is they have not worked during the pandemic, meaning they would not be eligible for pandemic extensions, Sept. 11.

Lewis says his biggest issue is trying to get through with questions.

“So all of a sudden, they cut your funds off you are done, not communication that is a fundamental problem,” he added.

More information regarding state unemployment is listed below.

With the end of federal extended benefits, Nevada has reverted to its regular Unemployment Insurance base period model.

Starting September 5, 2021 UI benefits are based on the claimant’s earnings during a certain time period, known as the base period.

To learn more about the base period and how weekly UI benefits are calculated please refer to the claimant handbook found HERE.

To be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits, you must meet one or the other of the following conditions. You must have base period earnings that are:

Equal to or exceeding 1 ½ times the high quarter earnings, or

Wages in each of at least 3 of the 4 quarters in the past base period.

If you have found yourself to be monetarily eligible to open a new UI claim, this is what you are eligible for, not approved for. Some claimants may be monetarily eligible for a new UI claim but haven’t worked, thus won’t receive benefits. An unemployment insurance claim is valid for one year and funded for up to 26 weeks.

Unemployment Insurance has always been a temporary bridge to employment after losing your job through no fault of your own.

To collect from an open UI claim, you must have worked and earned wages during your base period.

Claimants, and all Nevadans who are unemployed or looking to change jobs, are invited to use EmployNV.gov for assistance with resumes and applications, find open jobs, and learn more about training and upskilling for in-demand careers. Many training options also offer financial assistance.

To have a JobConnect representative contact you for personalized work search assistance fill out this online form by clicking HERE.