DETR: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website temporarily offline Saturday for maintenance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reports they are temporarily taking the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system website EmployNV.gov offline tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 23, from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m.

During this timeframe, DETR says the website gets very few visitors so the time was chosen to schedule regular maintenance.

During this website update, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials, so filers are encouraged to visit the website after 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

DETR says this maintenance will not impact the Unemployment Insurance (ui.nv.gov), DETR (detr.nv.gov), and JobConnect (nevadajobconnect.com) sites.