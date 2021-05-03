DETR: One-on-one appointment for work search help is not mandatory

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Job search requirements do not make it mandatory to fill out a form requesting help from JobConnect, according to a Monday news release from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

DETR explains that people filing for unemployment benefits should only fill out the web form requesting assistance on the JobConnect website if they want one-on-one assistance with job training or a work search.

“DETR is confident that most claimants can return to doing work search activities on their own. Claimants can then report on their work search when they file for weekly benefits,” DETR said.

Job training in high demand areas, business networking and updating your resume are among the activities that qualify as ways to fulfill job search requirements.

And anyone who is receiving regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefits or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits already has registered with EmployNV.gov, according to DETR. There is no need to create a new account.

The EmployNV.gov website allows people to search a database of about 40,000 available jobs. There are also tools on the website to build/update a resume and apply for open jobs.

Visit the online FAQs here or contact DETR’s call centers: