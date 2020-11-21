DETR officials address staffing, overpayment as UI questions continue to pour in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many unemployment claimants have come to 8 News Now with questions about ongoing issues. We spoke with top Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) officials to get your questions answered.

They tell us they know many are out there still waiting for benefits, and they hope to process a lot more in the coming weeks.

“In PUA, at least we are getting very close to having a resolution for most of the folks who have come in,” said Elisa Cafferata, DETR director.

From the backlog of claims to additional staff, we discussed a number of topics with the DETR director and strike force leader.

“Between the staffing and the automation, again, we are hoping to see large amounts of clearances in the next two weeks,” said Barbara Buckley, DETR strike force leader.

Many who filed several months ago are waiting for their claims to be processed. Buckley says they are working to find the claims that they think could have fallen through the cracks.

“…It is our hope for the PUA system, to do all of these in the next two weeks,” Buckley shared. “We feel like we are at the bottom of resolution for PUA, and then, we want to put the extra resources, the labor, on the UI claims.”

Overpayment notices went out earlier this week. This was because claimants either were claiming in PUA or regular UI, when they were supposed to be in the other. Another reason is their income didn’t match the documents submitted.

Many say they are being asked to pay money they did not get.

“If the system generated an overpayment and someone did not get the money, they should appeal that because it is wrong, and it will be corrected,” said Buckley.

They say they expect to process more pending appeals soon.

“We have had a few hundred scheduled, and we know we have 700 or 800 that are ready to go,” said Cafferata.

