DETR offers Spanish site to file regular UI claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims can now be filed in Spanish, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

A newly-translated Spanish version of the ui.nv.gov claims site is online and available by going to ui.nv.gov/css.html and clicking on the “En Español” link located at the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

For more specifics, see DETR’s instructions in Spanish:

“We are pleased to be able to provide Nevada’s Spanish speakers with a translated option to file their weekly claims. We know the unemployment claims system can be confusing to navigate particularly if English is not your first language and anticipate the new site will relieve confusion and errors in filed claims,” said Lynda Parven, Administrator of the Employment Security Division.

Claimants are reminded to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online.

Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night or weekends is also highly recommended.

Claimants are also reminded that to continue to receive benefits, they must file weekly.