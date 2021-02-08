DETR offers guidance if you received incorrect tax documents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you think you have received incorrect tax documents from Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), the agency wants you to file a report online.

DETR announced today that 1099-G forms were sent out at the end of January as required by law.

People who believe they have received an incorrect 1099-G should file a report online by visiting www.detr.nv.gov, selecting the Unemployment Fraud tab on the left under “Quick links” and then clicking on “1099-G Correction Request.”

Once a request is filed with the agency, nothing else is required by the reporting party. DETR will work as fast as it can to investigate inaccuracies and reissue corrected forms, according to a DETR news release on Monday.

If claimants do not receive a corrected 1099-G in time to file taxes, the IRS is recommending that individuals file their tax return with the correct amount and then have documentation ready if the IRS contacts the filer about the discrepancy.

DETR officials say they are aware of the concerns and questions claimants may have regarding receipt of an inaccurate 1099 form due to potential fraud. Separate 1099-G forms were mailed for both UI and PUA benefits to the address on file.

“We know Nevadans are concerned and have questions regarding these 1099’s. The IRS is aware of the magnitude of this issue. Our recommendation is for claimants to file their tax returns with their correct information. And we suggest all claims filers keep records of the payments their received, if any. We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as it will take time for our team to fix and reissue corrected forms to all impacted claimants,” said Lynda Parven, Administrator of DETR’s Employment Security Division.

Claimants can update their address in both systems: ui.nv.gov for UI and EmployNV.gov for PUA. 1099-Gs will also be available in your EmployNV message center or UInv documents by mid-February 2021.

DETR offer these tips for those who receive an incorrect 1099:

It is important you accurately report the income actually received on a tax return and keep a copy of the income notice sent to the IRS and all related records for the federal agency.

To view a list of DETR recommended identification documents, visit https://detr.nv.gov/Page/Unemployment_Fraud and click on “Additional Resources.”

Filers should make sure to keep documents as it may be as long as a year before the IRS contacts you.

If you discover your tax return was incorrect after it is filed, you must file an amended return. The IRS may charge penalties and interest if you do not pay the correct amount to the IRS by April 15, 2021.

Free tax preparation assistance (list of providers) is available to low income taxpayers on the IRS website at https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/.

Many taxpayers can also prepare and file their own tax returns online for free. More information is available at the IRS website: https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free

For additional information regarding 1099-Gs, visit www.detr.nv.gov and click on the center banner message. More details will be provided as additional information becomes available.