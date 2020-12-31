DETR no longer in contempt of court on PUA payments to some claimants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada judge has ruled that Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is no longer in contempt of court for stopping payments to PUA claimants.

The court had given a Dec. 24 deadline to DETR to resume payments to claimants who had their PUA payments stopped for one reason or another. It’s estimated that happened to around 9,000 claimants, some of who filed a class-action lawsuit against DETR.

According to a news release from DETR Thursday evening, “DETR demonstrated compliance ​by resuming payments for claimants meeting the narrow criteria in the Court’s order. Specifically, the court ordered DETR to resume payments on a limited set of claims that had been stopped previously.”

During a July hearing, the court order required that PUA payments that were started should not be stopped except for the following four reasons: Claimant not filing a weekly claim, claimant earning too much to qualify, claimant not having the opportunity to have appeal heard yet, or clear and convincing evidence of fraud in the claim.

The release also said that Judge Breslow has encouraged the parties to “collaborate and resolve issues for claimants who meet the criteria set out by the order. The Judge expressed the hope that individual cases could be resolved without the need to file a declaration and appear in court.”

On a sidenote, DETR reported it is making progress with appeals. To date, it has completed 7,200 appeal hearings for claimants receiving UI or regular unemployment benefits. Another 200 hearings are scheduled in the coming weeks. In regards to PUA, there have been 200 appeal hearings and 320 more are scheduled in the coming weeks.