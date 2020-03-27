DETR: Nevada sees record unemployment claims with 92,298

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, people wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported for the week ending March 21, unemployment claims reached a staggering 92,298 claims. This is a 1,352% increase from 6,356 claims received the week before.

DETR said this is the highest number of claims in our state’s history. The previous high was 8,945 for the week ending January 10, 2009.

Nationally, the number of unemployment claims for the week ending March 21 was 3,283,000.

Earlier in the day, DETR Tweeted if you have been unable to reach the department via phone, there is now an online form to better assist with account reset issues.