DETR, Nevada Job Connect websites will be offline Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Regular system updates will take two unemployment websites offline temporarily from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

The sites detr.nv.gov and nevadajobconnect.com will be offline for about two hours, DETR said.

The sites get few visitors during these hours, making it the optimal time to make regular updates. Individuals will not be able to access the sites or resource materials. DETR encourages people to visit the sites after 9 p.m.

This maintenance will not impact the Unemployment Insurance (ui.nv.gov) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (EmployNv.gov) systems.