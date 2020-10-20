DETR: Nevada adds jobs but still down nearly 128K compared to last year

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although the state of Nevada added 3,400 jobs since August making it the fifth consecutive month to do so, overall Nevada is still down 127,600 since September 2019.

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, the unemployment rate is at 12.6% compared to 3.7% one year ago.

Most of the job gain in September was in Northern Nevada, not Southern Nevada.

“Additionally, many of the smaller regions in the state are seeing unemployment rates that are closer to a normal rate for the local economy, though still elevated from the pre-recession record lows. The Carson City area has added back enough jobs to be within 700 jobs of their pre-COVID employment levels. In September, mining employment in Nevada set a record high with 17,000 jobs, surpassing the 2012 high of 15,900. Despite this good news the Las Vegas area remains at unemployment levels above what has ever previously been seen,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR.

In the Las Vegas area, there was a decrease of 1,400 jobs in the past month. Compared to September 2019, jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector are down by nearly 74,000.

Just last week, the Tropicana announced it was laying off more than 800 employees.

According to DETR, The Las Vegas metropolitan area has an unemployment rate of 14.8%. Out of a labor force of 1.1 million, there are 165,647 unemployed workers.