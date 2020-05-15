WATCH NOW: Nearly 441K unemployment claims filed in past 9 weeks, DETR provides PUA program update

A woman looks at signs at a store closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 21,000 out-of-work Nevada residents filed first-time unemployment claims last week, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The DETR Director will make an announcement regarding Nevada’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program today, May 15 at 11 a.m.

That brings the total of new claims since mid-March to almost 441,000, more than three of every 10 people in the state workforce in February.

New claims in the state have slowed since peaking above 92,000 the week after closures began. But Nevada’s rate shot up from an all-time-low 3.6% in February to a record 22% last week.

Wednesday, DETR announced it will extend 13 weeks of unemployment pay to the jobless that have exhausted their unemployment benefits. It’s part of the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

DETR will also start accepting unemployment claims from independent contractors or gig workers this week.

Also, people seeking unemployment insurance benefits will be able to receive it while the work search requirement is waived.