DETR: More than 1 million PUA claims filed since beginning of pandemic

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From the time the CARES Act made money available for unemployed contract or self-employed workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, there have been 1,080,544 initial claims filed in Nevada.

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, 12,432 of those claims were filed by last Friday. That was decline of 23,028 claims, or nearly 65%, from the previous week. DETR said the number of initial applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistant, or PUA, continues to have big swings due to “ongoing high levels of fraudulent applications.”

When it came to the continued claims for PUA, there were 99,931 filed as of Feb. 13 which was a decrease of nearly 19% from the previous week. Additional weeks of benefits were made available with the passage of HR 133 allowing claimants to continue filing.

The number of claims filed for regular initial UI benefits totaled 7,378 which was down nearly 30% from the previous week. A total of 851,469 claims have been filed since the mid-March. When it came to continued claims, 77,310 were filed by the end of last week, which was a decrease of 3% from the previous week.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 59,448 claims filed in the week, a decline of 2,989 claims from last week. The passage of HB 133 allows for 11 extra weeks of benefits which started on Jan. 2.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals in regular UI who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits saw 73,899 claims filed by Feb. 13 which was an increase of more than 3,500 claims from the previous week.

According to DETR, Nevada has the fifth highest unemployment rate in the country.