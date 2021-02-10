DETR modifying unemployment insurance phone messaging Feb. 11

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) will begin modifying its Unemployment Insurance (UI) phone messaging on Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. The department says callers will not be impacted.

Changes will be made to message formatting, sequencing and style. DETR urges callers to listen to the entire message before making their selection.

Changes may look something similar to messages in a different order or being worded slightly different.

If you need to file for regular or traditional unemployment, DETR asks you to do so here. If you are unable to file online, call the UI Claims Call Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The numbers are as follows:

Southern UI Call Center : (702) 486-0350

: (702) 486-0350 Rural Areas and Out-of-State : (888) 890-8211

: (888) 890-8211 Northern UI Call Center: (775) 684-0350

If you are filing online, DETR suggests filing during non-peak hours, including early mornings, nights or weekends.