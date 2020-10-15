DETR mails out notices following delays in PUA payments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you haven’t received your PUA payments yet, you’ll soon find out why. DETR has announced that more than 200,000 notices will be mailed out.

DETR has mailed out some 40,000 notices, and it will, over the next few weeks, mail out a total of 217,000 notices to people it has not been able to verify the identity of.

Las Vegas resident Sheila Whiteside received her notice in the mail from DETR last week. She is a mom of two who has been out of work since July.

The letter states DETR could not confirm her identity, among two other reasons for not fulfilling the claim, even though she says she uploaded her photo ID, social security card, utility bill, bank and tax statements.

“Angry, mad, irritated, I feel let down by a system that’s supposed to be there to support all of us, in a time of need,” Whiteside said.

“The claimants may have submitted all their information, but somebody may have submitted a claim in their name in another state,” said DETR Director Elisa Cafferata. “We’ve been hearing several of those cases this morning, there are just so many things that could go wrong outside claimants’ control and out of our control. We want to verify you’re the person who is eligible for the benefits.”

Individuals have the right to appeal this determination. PUA claimants can file their appeal online at employnv.gov.

If you haven’t received your notice yet, it will likely arrive in the next week or two. The process to appeal is also spelled out in the notice, along with the phone numbers to call.