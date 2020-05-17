DETR launches new program to help gig workers, independent contractors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new unemployment filing system for gig workers, independent contractors and self-employed Nevadans just became available today. The program is one provision under the federal cares act.

One self-employed performer told 8 News Now while she’s happy to finally have some help, she’s already run into some hurdles.

You can usually find Michelle Johnson singing on stages at the Smith Center or The Space, but that’s all stopped since the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

“We’re lone rangers out there just trying to do our best,” Johnson said. “I’ve turned to live streaming and becoming more of a teacher and a mentor for other performers, but that can only bring in so much income.”

Now, after weeks of waiting, Johnson is finally able to file for unemployment.

DETR officially launched the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program or “PUA” on Saturday. It’s meant to provide unemployment benefits to Nevada’s self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers.

DETR says this new system is independent from the regular unemployment system and offers a streamlined process for those who are eligible.

“The department and our vendor for the PUA module, have been working around the clock to implement an extraordinary complex claims system,” said Heather Korbulic of DETR.

But Johnson says that complexity is causing some confusion. She says it wasn’t immediately clear exactly what information she needed to give, especially because she claims it’s a one-size-fits-all system.

“I’m not wagging a finger and saying why wasn’t it done. My thing is more, if you’re going to do it, do it right. It would rather wait and have it make sense,” Johnson said. “That’s just something that I have found to be intimidating and frustrating.”

Still, Johnson is optimistic that the system will work and that she’ll be back on stage soon.

“As an entertainer, we always say the show must go on, it’s going to go on, we’re going to be back,” Johnson said. “This is just an intermission.”

To file, you’ll need a W-2 or 1099 tax form, tax returns, bank receipts, ledgers, invoices and billing statements.

DETR says workers can expect payments to start on May 23rd.