DETR, JobConnect sites offline Thursday morning for maintenance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says two of its sites, DETR and JobConnect systems (detr.nv.gov & nevadajobconnect.com) will be offline on Thursday, Nov. 19, for regular system updates.

The websites will be offline from 5:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m., a period of lower traffic, according to DETR.

During this window of time, individuals will not be able to access the sites or resource materials.

The public is encouraged to visit the sites after 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

This maintenance will not impact the Unemployment Insurance (ui.nv.gov) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (EmployNv.gov) systems.