DETR, JobConnect sites offline temporarily Thursday for maintenance; UI, PUA unaffected

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says the DETR and JobConnect websites will temporarily go offline Thursday, Oct. 29, for regularly scheduled maintenance.

The outage is scheduled to last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., a period the department says draws in lower traffic.

People will not have access to the websites or resources while maintenance is performed.

However, individuals will still have access to the Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) systems.