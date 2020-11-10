DETR issues lost wages assistance for week 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s unemployment office will issue payments for week four of the Lost Wages Assistance Program. That is the extra $300 per week of unemployment benefits from the federal government.

Unemployment recipients who receive $100 or more in their weekly benefits are eligible.

Those under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) are also eligble.

The process is expected to last 10 days. Individuals that are eligible for these funds do not have to take any action to receive the assistance.