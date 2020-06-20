DETR Interim Director Heather Korbulic requests transition, cites threats to safety

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Heather Korbulic, interim director for the State’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, has requested to transition back to the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange after receiving “threats to her personal safety.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Korbulic will transition back to her original executive director role of the Exchange and thanked her for her work on Friday.

“Director Korbulic jumped right into DETR in early May and immediately demonstrated her leadership and problem-solving skills. Heather’s coordinated project management experience has benefited the department and the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to connect Nevadans to unemployment benefits,” Sisolak said in a news release. “I am so grateful to her for taking on this challenging project to make sure Nevadans were able to access their benefits.”

Sisolak touted Korbulic’s successes, from the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA) to connecting eligible Nevadans with their unemployment benefits.

According to the release, DETR has worked through more than 131,000 unemployment claims, increased call center capacity and hired new employees to assist its Employment Security Division, among other initiatives.

The Governor’s Office says an interim director will be chosen within the next week.