DETR Interim Director Heather Korbulic received threats on anti-government social media page, report says

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — More details were released about the threats made against former DETR Interim Director Heather Korbulic. An incident report from Carson City Sheriff’s Office said the interim director for the State’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, says her information was published on an anti-government Facebook page.

Korbulic told authorities the post included her full name, her date of birth, her phone number and her address.

Last week Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Korbulic would transition back to her original executive director role of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange when she requested it after receiving “threats to her personal safety.”

No other details about what the threat said or the actual name of the Facebook page was released. This is a developing story, and the investigation is now in the hands of Reno Police.