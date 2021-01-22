DETR: Initial unemployment claims up for third week in a row, highest weekly total in 5 months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans filing new unemployment claims increased by 10% from the previous week, this is third week in a row showing an increase over the previous week and the highest number of new claims seen since mid-August.

According to the Department of Employment, Rehabilitation and Training, there were 10,474 initial UI claims filed in the week ending Jan. 16 which was up nearly 1,000 from the previous week.

The number of continued claims, which represents the current number of insured unemployed workers filing for every week for benefits, was 81,195 and was up 3%.

The number of initial claims filed for PUA, or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, experienced a significant jump from 8,379 claims to 48,199, up 585% in one week. DETR points out that the dramatic change in numbers has to do with the delay in the passage of the HR133 Consolidated Appropriations Act which extended benefits to those covered under the CARES Act.The delay in passage caused the programs to briefly expire resulting in “variability in the data for these programs.”

When it came to continued PUA claims, there were 75,897 filed, a decrease of more than 2,800. This is the fewest continued claims filed in any week since the program started.

Nevada’s PEUC program or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 74,167 claims filed in the week, an increase of 2,568 claims from last week. HR133 which started on Jan. 2 provides an additional 11 weeks of benefits.

Nevada’s SEB program or State Extended Benefit program currently provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits. Nevada saw 52,936 claims filed in the week, an increase of 5,060 claims from a week ago.