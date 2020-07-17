DETR: Initial unemployment claims rise for a third week, PUA initial claims down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the third week in a row, the number of weekly claims filed for regular unemployment benefits has increased. Initial claims filed in the week ending on July 11 were 14,666. That’s up 2,182 claims or 17.5% compared to the previous week. There have been 555,500 initial unemployment claims filed since March 14.

Regular continued claims totaled 295,994, DETR said. That number is up 8,026 claims, or 2.8% compared to last week. Continued claims are filed by insured unemployed people filing weekly.

Nevada’s total unemployment rate is 15%, according to DETR’s June report. Today’s report indicated the “insured unemployment rate” is 21.3% — up 0.4 percentage points. That number is for covered claims, which involve jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA, which is money from the CARES Act for unemployed contract, gig, or self-employed workers, saw 26,999 initial claims filed at the end of last week. That’s a decrease of 35,811, or 57.0%, compared to the previous week.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance continued claims totaled 135,727 in the week. That number is down 40,208 claims, or 22.9%, compared to the previous week. PUA continued claims are backdated to show the weeks PUA was claimed

Since the program began, 312,979 claims have been filed. You can find questions and answers about PUA at this link.

Initial Unemployment Claims Ending Week of July 11 Clark County — 7,998 Nye County — 96 Continued Unemployment Claims Ending Week of July 11 Clark County — 205, 731 Nye County — 1,592

For more on the unemployment date, look at the document below to read DETR’s full 86 page unemployment report for the week ending July 11.