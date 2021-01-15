DETR: Initial unemployment claims jump again after end-of-year lapse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second consecutive week of increases in initial unemployment claims could be a lingering effect of the government’s failure to extend benefits before some programs lapsed.

Initial claims for the week ending Jan. 9 went up by 1,050 — 12% more than the previous week, according to the Department of Employment, Rehabilitation and Training. Initial claims had jumped 17.4% the previous week.

Continued claims totaled 78,793, an increase of 1,410, 1.8%. These claims are for currently unemployed workers filing weekly UI benefits.

Many people who were receiving benefits through programs that lapsed when the government delayed passage of COVID-19 relief were told to start the process over again to get a head start if the programs weren’t extended.

One 8NewsNow viewer shared his frustration with the situation.

Ferdinand Furino, a 43-year-old Las Vegan who lost his job at a vape distribution warehouse, had been receiving State Extended Benefits (SEB). But when he followed the DETR instructions, he got a message that said: “Issues delaying payment —double dip.”

Furino said he has missed three weeks of payments.

From Furino’s perspective, DETR was just lying to him. He contacted DETR at least six times in the past three weeks, and kept getting put off for 48-72 hours. “Now when I call, they either just hang up, put on hold for hours on end, or just refuse to help,” he said.

But Furino says his SEB claim is fixed as of this morning after three weeks of calls, possibly a signal that claims for others are also being fixed.

DETR’s weekly look at unemployment claims shows a continued shift to extended benefits programs including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and the State Extended Benefits (SEB).

PEUC, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits after regular unemployment benefits are exhausted, had 71,599 claims filed for the week — a decline of 14,502 claims. The passage of HB 133 updated this provision; starting the week ending January 2, claimants may be eligible for up to an additional 11 weeks of PEUC in certain circumstances.

SEB claims, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both regular and PEUC benefits, increased by 13,360 to a total of 47,876 claims. DETR notes that Department of Labor guidance might require a change in the sequence of applying and paying out benefits.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which provides benefits for self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers, saw 8,379 initial claims filed in the week ending Jan. 9, an increase of 7,263 claims, or 650.8%, from last week’s total of 1,116.

“Continued variability in this claim type is being monitored by DETR,” according to Friday’s news release.

There were 75,105 PUA continued claims filed in the week ending Jan. 9, down 8,757 claims, or 10.4%, from the previous week’s revised total of 83,862. This is the tenth consecutive week of declines in PUA continued claims, and the lowest reading for any week since the start of the program.