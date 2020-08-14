DETR: Initial claims filed for regular unemployment benefits up 29.3% from previous week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of initial claims filed for regular unemployment benefits was up 29.3% from the previous week and — for the first time — the number of claims filed for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) saw its fewest claims filed in a weekly period.

There were 17,755 initial claims filed for unemployment benefits the week ending Aug. 8, up 4,028 from the previous week. For PUA, there were 12,606 claims filed which was down 5,889 from the previous week, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Continued claims, which represents the number of unemployed workers seeking benefits, was 335,968. There have been a total 642,572 initial claims filed since the beginning of 2020, 620,920 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

There’s been a total of 397,709 PUA claims filed since the program started. There were 12,606 initial claims filed the week ending Aug. 8, which was a 31.8% decrease from the previous week and the lowest amount of claims to be filed during a weekly period. The state has been sued by claimants who say they have yet to receive PUA payments. That case will be back in court for another hearing on Aug. 20.

Governor Steve Sisolak, last week, appointed former Speaker of the Nevada Assembly Barbara Buckley to lead a “strike force” on employment insurance. He also signed into law SB3 which is designed to provide DETR with more flexibility to issue payments.

DETR reports Nevada’s unemployment rate at 24.2%, the highest in the country. The calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different, and slightly lower, than the state’s total unemployment rate. The national unemployment rate is at 10.6%.

DETR was holding weekly news conferences on Fridays but announced those are on hold until further notice.