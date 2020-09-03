DETR: Initial claims decline for 3rd straight week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — For the third week in a row, initial unemployment insurance claims are down, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Initial claims totaled 8,032 for the week ending August 29, down 826 claims from the previous week.

This was the few initial claims filed since the beginning of the pandemic, stretching all the way back to March 14. Since that date, there have been 662,368 claims filed.

For a breakdown of the week-by-week stats of unemployment claims, click the link below:

Continued claims also fell this past week to the tune of 2.9 percent. That is a decline of 6,604 claims from 228,203 the previous week to 221,599. This is the fewest continued claims since the week ending April 11.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate fell .4 percentage points to 16 percent. It should be noted this is different from the state’s total unemployment rate. To compare, the national insured unemployment rate dropped to 9 percent this past week.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program also saw a dip in the number of initial claims. A total of 10,411 initial claims were filed this past week, down 460 from the previous week.

A total of 431,347 PUA claims have been filed since the beginning of the program. There are still 104,592 continued claims in the system, a decline of 11,878 from the previous week.

For more information about the unemployment system, CLICK HERE.