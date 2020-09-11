DETR: Fewest unemployment claims filed since mid-March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since mid-March, the fewest initial claims were filed for regular unemployment benefits, according to a news release Friday from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

For the week ending September 5, initial unemployment insurance claims totaled 7,951 which was down 1% from the previous week. Continued claims, which represents the number of people who are filing weekly, also dropped for the fourth straight week to 216,559. This was the fewest continued claims filed since mid-April.

Initial claims for PUA, or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which is money provided by the CARES Act, dropped more than 5% from the previous week to 9,832. PUA continued claims fell by more than 10% to 99,397, down 11,459 from the previous week.

There was an uptick in claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) which extends payments 13 more weeks. There was total of 25,898 claims, up 9%. In addition, there was an increase of more than 10% in Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program with a total of 3,187 claims filed.

There have been 678,351 initial claims filed in 2020, 656,699 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system fell by 0.4 percentage points to 15.6%. (It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.)

The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending August 29 was 9.0%.