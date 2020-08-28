DETR: Fewest unemployment claims filed since March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 8,858 initial claims were filed for regular unemployment benefits (UI) by the end of last week which was the lowest number since mid-March when business closures started due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thousands of Nevadans found themselves out of work.

Initial claims filed were down 19% compared to the previous week, according to a weekly report from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

There have been a total 662,510 initial claims filed in 2020, 640,716 of which have been filed since mid-March.

Initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) which is for gig, contract or self-employed workers totaled 10,871 which was a 12% decrease from the previous week. This is the fewest claims filed in a week since the program started.

Continued claims filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) totaled 107,334 in the week ending Aug. 22, a decline of nearly 13,000 from the previous week. However, there is a total of 420,936 claims that have been filed but many are in a pending status or awaiting an appeals hearing.

DETR has said fraudulent claims have clogged the system as well as confusion as to whether people should file in the (UI) regular unemployment system or in the PUA system. DETR is currently training 200 additional workers who will soon help process claims in an effort to move them through the system faster.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percentage points to 16.4 percent. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.