DETR falling behind on claims as website problems due to be fixed by next week; PUA site showing error

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Problems with the website used to file regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims are continuing Tuesday and are expected to be fixed before claims are due for next week, according to a news release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

And now the site website for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims — www.employnv.gov — is having a technical problem, DETR says.

“The agency is working diligently to identify specific causes and resolve the problems as quickly as possible. Currently, it is expected the issue will be resolved in time for next week’s claim filing,” according to DETR.

“Once the issues in the systems are resolved, eligible claimants will be able to file for the week they missed as well as the current week,” DETR said.

People have been running into errors on ui.nv.gov, the site for regular unemployment claims, since the site went down for regular system updates on Saturday.

Further instructions for people who are trying to make claims were not provided.

The PUA site is occasionally showing an error message when claimants try to login. DETR says a vendor is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“DETR is working to improve the speed and security of the system to help claimants get their benefits more quickly and apologizes for the delay,” according to a Tuesday statement.