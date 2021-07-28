DETR facing criticism over ‘ID.me’ verification issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DETR is facing criticism from many Nevadans over its recent use of “ID.me” identity verification. This was recently implemented to help avoid fraud.

We have received many viewer concerns over this identity verification which they say is preventing claimants from getting their unemployment. They say the phone lines are busy or the website is not working properly.

8 News Now spoke to Las Vegas resident Andrew Wilczynski who says he has been on unemployment since the beginning of last year. He has navigated through different issues over the past months, but when DETR implemented their ID.me layer of protection, he says it created a big headache.

Other viewers tell us phone lines are busy or told to call back later.

8 News Now reached out to DETR about the security measure that was implemented for filers on the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) and regular unemployment insurance claimants that began on July 22nd.

They say this helps verify claimants and helps eliminate fraud. Wilczynski says while the idea is great the process is broken.

“I get the answers of why they are doing it, and I get the fraud is bad, but it’s not fair for people like me that want to go back to work, but the conventions aren’t coming back if this Delta variant goes higher than what they expect,” Wilczynski said.

DETR tells 8 News Now UI claimants need to validate their identity. They say about 88% of users can complete the process while about 12% need help.

They encourage claimants to use Google Chrome as their web browser.

If you wish to do this in person, you can visit a local library or a one-stop career center to use computers with a webcam to help complete the ID process.

Remember extended unemployment insurance benefits expire on September 4.

For more information, CLICK HERE.