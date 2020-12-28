DETR: Extra week added to cover missed payment, but delay still looms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s employment agency said Monday that an added $300 per week “will be available starting the week ending 1/2/21, so eligible claimants will receive the added payment for 11 weeks.”

That closes the gap between previous CARES Act provisions and new federal assistance.

But it won’t help with the delay as states await Department of Labor instructions for setting up payments, according to a Monday news release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Confusion surrounding unemployment benefits has spiraled since the Congress and President Donald Trump failed to extend benefit programs in time to avoid a delay in payments.

The COVID-19 relief package signed Sunday by Trump extends and provides additional federal unemployment benefits. The Continued Assistance Act provides for an extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.

“DETR is preparing to reprogram its system to process claims for the additional benefits,” according to Monday’s release. “As was the case with previous federal unemployment programs, DETR must receive guidance from the Department of Labor before it can fully implement the changes and begin issuing payments. The Department of Labor estimates that it may take up to two weeks to issue guidance.”

DETR provided the following information for people filing claim:

The Continued Assistance Act does include the following changes to unemployment programs:

Claimants getting PUA after 12/27/20 will be required to provide documentation of their self-employment earnings.

Claimants getting PUA will be required to verify their identity.

Claimants in any program will be disqualified for refusing to work without good cause.

What should Nevada claimants do?

When claimants are permitted to file in PUA and PEUC, FPUC will be automatically added to the claimants’ benefits if they are eligible for the weeks outlined in the legislation.

Claimants with weeks remaining in UI should continue to file weekly claims.

Claimants who will have additional weeks in UI and PUA or PEUC due to the Continued Assistance Act should watch the website for updates that will allow additional weeks to be filed. Claimants will be caught up on payments for all weeks they are eligible.

New claimants should be prepared to upload documents related to their identification and their net self-employment income, if applying for PUA.

More information will be provided on detr.nv.gov as it becomes available.