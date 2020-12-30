DETR: Expect delay in some unemployment benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said people filing for certain unemployment benefits should expect a delay in payments.

According to DETR, it is waiting for direction from the Department of Labor on how it should reimplement Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and State Extended Benefits (SEB) because both programs lapsed before the COVID relief bill was signed into law on Sunday. Those two programs offer extended benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.

The delay will also impact people filing a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim.

DETR released the following statement Wednesday:

“On December 27, 2020, a federal Covid-10 relief package called the “Continued Assistance Act” was signed into law. Unfortunately, the bill was signed after the programs all expired. Because of the delay, the programs temporarily lapsed. The federal Department of Labor is now making decisions on how the programs will be reimplemented, including how they want states to “sequence” PEUC and SEB benefits in the UI program and how to treat new PUA claims as opposed to the existing PUA claims. They want every state to operate the programs in the same way. The Department of Labor promised States that these guidelines will be received within two weeks but indicated they would try to send them earlier. As soon as DETR receives this guidance, it will release instructions.“ Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation

DETR is urging claimants to wait for further instructions and says they will get payments for all weeks where they were eligible under the new rules. DETR said the only claimants who should be taking action currently are those on regular UI benefits who can complete their weekly benefits claim.