DETR: Errors in UI system result in some unable to file unemployment claims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) confirmed to 8 News Now that it detected an error in its Unemployment Insurance (UI) filing system which caused problems for some people who were trying to file their UI claims on Monday.

8 News Now received dozens of calls Monday morning from claimants who were having issues filing. We reached out to DETR who responded and confirmed that they had found an error in their UI system. The error in some cases blocked the claimant from viewing the link to file a claim while in other cases, an error message appeared when the link was clicked.

DETR further stated they are working on the issue and did not give a time frame of when it would be corrected, it did note that the issue does not impact PUA claims.

“DETR has identified errors in the UI system which have resulted in some claimants not being able to file claims. In one instance claimants cannot see the link to file a claim and others see the link but when clicked, the user receives an error. Currently, staff is working to correct the issues with no defined timeframe when these issues will be resolved. Claimants are encouraged to clear their cookies and revisit the site. DETR will share further updates if additional issues arise. This does not impact PUA.“ DETR

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.