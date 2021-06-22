DETR: Eligibility for unemployment returns to pre-pandemic requirements

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reminding Nevadans that the emergency regulations passed during the pandemic to help the state’s unemployed expired on June 19, 2021.

“Unemployment has always been a temporary bridge to help those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, return to the workforce,” according to the DETR news release.

Here are three changes that could impact eligibility:

Able and Available – All UI claimants must be able and available to seek and accept full-time work to continue to be eligible for unemployment benefits. This requirement was waived while business operations were limited due to COVID; it is once again required to be eligible.

– All UI claimants must be able and available to seek and accept full-time work to continue to be eligible for unemployment benefits. This requirement was waived while business operations were limited due to COVID; it is once again required to be eligible. Deductible Income – Normally, unemployment benefits are reduced by the amount of severance, pension (with certain exceptions), sick or annual leave payouts that a claimant received after separating from their employer. This has always been a UI requirement which was relaxed during the pandemic.

– Normally, unemployment benefits are reduced by the amount of severance, pension (with certain exceptions), sick or annual leave payouts that a claimant received after separating from their employer. This has always been a UI requirement which was relaxed during the pandemic. Next to Last Employer Separation – DETR has always reviewed to see if a claimant separated from their last employer for cause or quit without good cause. If they had been with their most recent employer less than 16 weeks, this review will again also apply to their next to last employer.

There is no change for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants.

Claimants who need individual help with work search activities including resume building, job referrals, or information on job fairs/hiring events are encouraged to fill out the JobConnect webform found at NevadaJobConnect.com. A list of short-term training programs can be found online at EmployNV.gov.