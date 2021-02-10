DETR discusses revisions to unemployment compensation in Senate Bill 75

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — It’s been nearly a year since the pandemic forced layoffs and pushed many to rely on unemployment assistance.

On Wednesday, DETR addressed lawmakers regarding Senate Bill 75, which it says will provide some guidance moving forward.

During the nearly four-hour long hearing, DETR, lawmakers and the public were all able to have their thoughts heard on a variety of issues.

DETR officials outlined many different revisions it would like to make, to ensure they can handle an onslaught of unemployment claims in the future.

Some of the discussion centered around who is excluded from unemployment assistance — specifically those within the education.

DETR officials say federal law does not allow teachers to receive assistance during summer months, if they have a job to go back to in the fall. This also applies to support staff such as bus drivers and food service workers.

The teacher’s union — the Nevada State Education Association — wants an amendment to the bill to allow 9, 10 and 11-month support staff to be eligible for assistance.

Representatives say another summer with limited opportunities due to the pandemic, would mean thousands of nevadans would go without income.

“So, whether we’re saying back bone or life blood, ESPs make our schools run,” said Alexander Marks of the Nevada State Education Association. “From fixing kids cuts and scrapes, to keeping our schools safe they do it all. We ask that you adopt this amendment so that they can make a living wage, I think we owe that to them.”

DETR officials say the discussion of who does and does not get unemployment is a policy issue for lawmakers.

During the hearing, some were asking about provisions for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or “PUA.” PUA is a federal program, so DETR is not able to change any rules or regulations.